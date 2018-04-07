Police appeal over woman in a ‘distressed state’

Police in west Belfast are appealing for anyone who was on the Bell Steele Road, near the woods, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 7) and noticed anything unusual to contact officers.

A member of the public reported seeing a female, who appeared to be in a distressed state, walking in the area at around 4.10am.

The female is described as being in her early 20s, with long dark hair that was tied up and was wearing a waist length puffa jacket.

Police have conducted extensive checks in the area and are appealing for the female or anyone who believe they know who she might be to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101 quoting reference 233 07/04/18.