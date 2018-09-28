Police appeal to trace missing man

Police and the family of missing person, Wayne Downey (37), are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Wayne was last seen in the Prospect Grove area of Carrickfergus on September 27.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is described as being 6ft tall, muscular build, dirty fair hair going bald. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He is believed to be wearing a tracksuit and walking boots.

“We are appealing for Wayne to make contact with police or his family or if anyone knows of Wayne’s whereabouts, please contact police on 101. Quote reference number 333 28/9/18.”