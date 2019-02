Police and the family of missing 37-year-old Leona Devlin are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Leona, who is from the Londonderry area, is described as 5’11” tall, with short red hair and brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her legs.

PSNI

Constable Fisher would ask Leona or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1402 23/02/19.