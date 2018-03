Police have launched an urgent appeal on social media to locate a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are looking for an 83-year-old female believed to be wearing a beige anorak and grey trousers.

“She suffers from dementia and is believed to be in the Ballyhackamore area of east Belfast.

“Anyone who thinks they have seen this female, please contact 101 immediately with the serial number 177 23/3/18.”