Police appeal to trace missing teen

Police are appealing for information to help locate Courtney Baxter (15).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Courtney has been reported missing by her family sometime after 3am this morning from the area of Cliftonville Road.

“We believe she may have travelled to Newtownabbey and may still be in that area. Both her family and police are very concerned for her well-being.

“Courtney is of slim build with shoulder-length dirty-fair coloured hair.

“If you see or know where she is, please contact us quoting reference 311 of 17/09/18.”