Police believe drugs and drink mix led to boy in induced coma after plunging into river

Police believe a mix of drink and drugs led to a teenage boy being put in an induced coman after he plunged into the River Bann last weekend.

Writing on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon praised NHS colleagues were ‘the difference between life and death’.

“The life was that of a teenager pulled from the river at Hoys Meadow in Portadown. Thankfully, the child involved is now ok, however was at one stage in an enduced coma.

“We believe that an all too common mixture of drink and drugs led to this incident.

“Teenagers: don’t think you’re indestructible. You’re not. You could have been at your friends funeral this week. If it weren’t for the incredible NIAS and CAH staff, you would have been. You could be next.

“Parents: don’t turn a blind eye. Don’t let it be a knock on your door from us that finally wakes you to the reality of what kids are doing these days.

“If you haven’t already, it’s time to take stock.”