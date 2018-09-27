Police called to Larne High School after fireworks incident

Two pupils at Larne High School had to be taken to hospital yesterday after fireworks were set off inside the school.

Police say that a spate of fireworks had been set off inside the school and on school grounds.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Two young pupils were taken to hospital for ear examinations and damage has been caused to the school.

“A school should be a safe environment for our young people and both the school and the police have decided that these incidents be dealt with robustly.”

The PSNI is urging parents to stress the dangers of fireworks to their children.

Police have pointed out that it is an offence to use fireworks without a licence.

The spokesperson added: “Young people, be warned, if you are found with fireworks and you do not have a licence, you have committed an offence anyway. When you throw such items at cars, buildings or people, do not expect any leniency when caught.

“What seems like a bit of a laugh might not be so funny when someone is seriously injured or killed.”