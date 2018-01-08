Police close two roads to conduct follow-up searches after suspect device reports

Police have today closed two roads in County Fermanagh to conduct follow-up searches after reports of a suspect device.

The PSNI said the Kilcoo Road and Cashel Road are shut following information received last week that a suspect device had been left in the area between Cashel Cross and Kiltyclogher.



Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: “The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999.



"Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days, is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1050 of 17/12/17.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."