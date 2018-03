Police closed a busy street in Belfast centre earlier as they dealt with what they described as an 'incident'.

Botanic Avenue was closed between Donegall Pass and Lower Crescent as officers were tasked to the scene.

A statement by police confirmed the road has since re-opened.

Translink had said that due to a "trespass incident", disruption was expected to rail services going through Botanic train station.

There are no further details.