Police clueless over motive for shooting of man on way to work

A father who died after being shot a number of times in Dublin had been on his way to work when the attack happened.

Gardai have named the victim as father-of-three John Lawless.

Superintendent Gerry Donnelly said Mr Lawless, 39, had left his Marigold Crescent home in the Darndale area at around 6.30am on Friday and was shot in the same street.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai are trying to establish a motive for the killing of the father-of-three.

Officers from the Garda’s technical bureau carried out examinations at two scenes on Friday - the scene of the shooting and another area in the Greenwood Avenue area of Donaghmede where a stolen car was found burned out.

Mr Donnelly said: “It’s a very shocking incident, particularly a man going to work at that hour of the morning.”

He appealed for anyone with information about the shooting or about the car that was found burned out nearby to contact them.

“Shortly after the shooting a burned out car was discovered at Greenwood Avenue,” Mr Donnelly said.

“This car is described as a silver Ford Focus car with a 132 registration number.

“We believe this car may have some connection with the shooting incident.”

Gardai believe the car was stolen on January 1 in the Santry area.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday afternoon at the Dublin City Mortuary by deputy state pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

Mr Donnelly said gardai were following a number of lines of inquiry but that at this stage they had “no known motive” for the shooting.

But detectives said they were satisfied the incident was not a feud or a gangland-related crime.

“(Mr Lawless) is not a person who is known to us for involvement in serious criminal activity,” the superintendent said.

No firearm has been recovered, but gardai believe a small handgun was used in the attack.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200 or the garda confidential line on 1-800-666-111.