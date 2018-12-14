Police concern for missing woman

The PSNI is concerned for a woman who has gone missing from the Portadown area.

Police believe she was last seen in the West St area this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned for a missing female Barbara Konieczna.

“She is 56 years old, approximately 5ft tall, small build, wearing a dark green jacket, tan boots and carrying a tan handbag.

“She was last seen this morning in the West Street area of Portadown.

“If you see this female please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 618 14/12/18.”