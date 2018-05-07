Police concern over missing man last seen on Thursday

Police and the family of a missing 45-year old man are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Trevor Beggs, from Larne, was last seen in his home town on Thursday (May 3).

He is described as 5’ 10” tall and of heavy build.

Police said some of his personal belongings were found in Belfast city centre on Sunday (May 6), and it is believed that he may still be in the area.

Inspector Mick Wood has appealed to Trevor, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1157 06/05/18.