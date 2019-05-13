Police concerned for missing N.I. man

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent appeal for information that might assist them in locating a Northern Ireland man who has been reported as missing.

Police said 33 year-old Londonderry man Aidan (the P.S.N.I. did not provide his surname) was last seen on Clarendon Street on Friday at 5:00p.m.

Police have asked anyone who thinks they might have spotted Aidan over the last few days to contact them immediately. (Photo issued by the P.S.N.I.)

Aidan was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark navy jacket and brown loafers and he is approx 5ft8 tall and of medium build.

"If anyone has any information please contact police on 101 quoting reference 800 of 12/05/19.

"Thanks for your help and let’s get Aidan home safe," said the P.S.N.I.