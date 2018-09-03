Police concerned for safety of unnamed man

Police in Magherafelt have shared a photograph of a man, who they are concerned about, on social media.

The image of the man, who has not committed any crime, was shared on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

"Please look at the photo - if you recognise him or have seen this young male in the Ballyronan or Toome area today - please call police on 101 quoting reference : 19 - 3/9/18," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"He has not committed any crime. Police have concerns regarding his safety at the moment," they added.