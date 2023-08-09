News you can trust since 1737
Police confirm lorry driver death following single-vehicle collsion near Dromara, Co Down

​A driver of a lorry has died following a road collision near Dromara in Co Down yesterday morning.
By Mark Rainey
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Ballynahinch Road, Dromara

Police said the accident occurred on the Ballynahinch Road around 7.45am and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”

