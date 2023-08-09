Police confirm lorry driver death following single-vehicle collsion near Dromara, Co Down

Police said the accident occurred on the Ballynahinch Road around 7.45am and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”