Police discover body in river at Portadown

Police searching for missing Portadown man Norman Prentice have discovered a body in the Corcrain area of the town today (Saturday, February 3).

At this stage no formal identification has been made but, police said the family of Mr Prentice have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Earlier today, during our search for missing person Norman Prentice, a body has been recovered from the river in Corcrain.

Whilst no formal identification has taken place at this stage, Norman’s family have been informed and are receiving as much support as we can give them at this tragic time.

“The family and ourselves would like to thank you for the overwhelming show of public support, sensitivity, and encouragement since January 15th. It is also important to recognise the immense contribution from the Community Rescue Service, the dive team, Lough Neagh Rescue, the locally organised search, the numerous departments and teams who have carried out enquiries”

He said police had worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to find answers for the Prentice family.

He also issued an appeal for sensitivity from all concerned at this difficult time: “We would ask that this sensitivity and respect for the family continue, and that people remember how public social media is when discussing this tragic incident.

“Please refrain from any speculation or gossip, especially on social media, and allow the family the time and space they need.

“The thoughts and prayers of officers and the command team in Craigavon are with the Prentice family at this time. We shall continue to support them for as long as they need.”