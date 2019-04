A police dog has died after taking ill while on duty this week, said the PSNI.

According to PSNI Craigavon PD Whiskey, a German Shepherd, passed away with his handler by his side.

PD Whiskey

Writing on Facebook they said: “Recently Dog Section lost one of their longest serving members.

“Whiskey, a six year old German Shepherd, became ill whilst on duty.

“Whiskey passed away with his Handler by his side at the Vets.

“He had an undiagnosed illness which could not be treated.”