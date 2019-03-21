Police dog sniffs out more than a bargain during visit to Rushmere

Rushmere shopping centre had one of its more unusual visitors today (Thursday, March 21) when police brought in a drugs sniffer dog.

D section were out with Jazz at the Craigavon, Co Armagh, based centre and almost nabbed ‘two for the price of one’.

Police dog Jazz sniffed out more than a bargain at Rushmere.

An officer stated on their social media, “If only we could have Jazz with us at all times.

“While walking through the centre she was able to detect drugs on two different people with no effort.

“One person had a small amount of class B while the other did not have anything on them, although if we had met them earlier it may have been a different story.”

They also visited an area in Portadown they said ‘is clearly being used for drug use’.

“A lot of the time it is youths who are using the drugs,” the officer stated.

The officer went on to ask, “If you see anyone dealing or using drugs please contact Police on 101. Or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”