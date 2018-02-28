Police exploring possibility of fourth victim at ‘complex’ crime scene in Derrylin

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire which broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin yesterday, tragically claiming the lives of at least three people.

At a media briefing this afternoon police revealed there may be a fourth victim.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with them and their relatives.

“I believe the fire was started deliberately. It was ferocious and has left a very complex crime scene. However, we have specialist search and rescue teams working hard to try and identify those who died.

“I am aware of local information about a family living in this property and reports of a fourth victim. At this stage we are still working intensively to establish how many victims were involved in this appalling incident.

“This will take a number of days due to the structural damage caused by the fire which is further compounded by the severe weather that is forecast.

“The specialist officers will ensure that the bodies of all persons identified are recovered in a dignified manner. Post mortem examinations will then follow and this will assist me in confirming the identity of the victims.

“The 27-year=old man arrested by police at the scene remains in hospital under police guard.

“My fully trained team of PSNI detectives continue to investigate and examine the scene and I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal for anyone who knew of or has any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road Doon, Derrylin to make contact with police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molloy Road between the hours of midnight on Monday through to 7.20am on Tuesday morning. Please contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or alternatively to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I will provide further updates as the investigation continues in coming days.”