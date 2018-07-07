Police hit out over checkpoint 'warning'

Police have hit out at a republican facebook page for giving details of a PSNI checkpoint in Lurgan.

While congratulating two 'roadwatch' pages which had stopped posting details of police checks to social media they highlighted their concerns over a republican grouping posting similar information.

Posting on the Craigavon PSNI Facebook page an officer said: "They'd been quiet recently but appear to be back.

"It says a lot when the two biggest road watch pages in the country are able to come together and take a stance to STOP advertising our check points so as to aid the community fight against criminality...yet this bunch then START!

"In a week when burglary teams yet again targeted the elderly, car criminals struck and made off in vehicles that people had worked hard to pay for, and travelling rogue traders moved around the country to scam money off decent law abiding people, this crowd show their relentless support for such criminals by letting them all know where we're at.

"Yet again they show not just their lack of awareness at community feeling around such action, their complete contempt for those they misguidedly call their 'own community', but they flag wave for common criminals.

"We've been blocked from their page (freedom of speech for them only counts if you agree with them) but they're not blocked from here so please, whoever the criminal PR guru behind the account is, come and explain to the community you live in why such posts are in any way supportive of them.

"Oh, and the PSNI did in 2001. You're three years out in your history. But hey, who needs factual accuracy when you can remain stuck in the past eh?"

The page in question was 'RUC PSNI harassment of republican exposed' and they had posted a warning of a checkpoint in Lurgan on June 19.