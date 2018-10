Police have issued an appeal for a missing Co Armagh man to contact them.

Sean Burns has been missing from his Portadown home and police want to be assured he is OK.

In a statement on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “This is Sean Burns. He is missing from Portadown area.

“Sean is not in any trouble we are just concerned about him.

“If you have seen Sean please contact us.

“Sean if you read this, contact us, let us know you are ok. Ring 101 ref 724 04/10/18.”