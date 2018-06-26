Police hunting sex attacker who assaulted woman during morning rush hour

Detectives are hunting a sex attacker after a "despicable opportunist assault" on a woman near a railway station during the morning rush hour.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was walking along Nelson Mandela Road near Kidbrooke station in south east London at around 8.45am on Monday when she was attacked.

As she walked along a pathway that leads to the underpass for the station a man cycled up behind her and sexually assaulted her, but fled when the woman shouted at him.

He is a skinny, white man with dark blond hair and his front two teeth are missing.

He was wearing a dark grey or black hooded top over his bare chest and was riding a blue bike with white writing on it and white front forks.

Detective Constable Alexandra Johnson said: "This was a despicable opportunist assault on a young woman walking down a path during the morning rush hour.

"We have a good description of the distinctive suspect and his bike.

"If you have information on who he is, I would urge you to get in touch.

"I would also like to reassure those who use this path that patrols have stepped up in and around the area and CCTV footage of the area is being studied to help catch the suspect."

Anyone with information can contact DC Johnson on 020 8721 4653 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.