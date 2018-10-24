Police identify body as that of missing man Robert Holmes

A body recovered earlier today in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey is that of 42-year-old Robert Holmes, police have confirmed.

Mr Holmes had been reported missing from his home in the Lakeview area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday, October 17.

“Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Reacting to the news of Mr Holmes’ death, Newtownabbey councillor Noreen McClelland posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news, my thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and friends tonight.”