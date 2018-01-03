Police in rogue traders warning after damage caused by Storm Eleanor

Police have issued a warning to be wary of rogue traders seeking to capitalise on the damage caused to property in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

High winds battered many parts of Northern Ireland last night and now the PSNI has issued an appeal on Facebook to make sure vulnerable people aren't caught out.

"Folks, Storm Eleanor has came and gone and left a trail of damage in her wake with numerous trees down and a number of slates being blown off rooftops," the post reads.

"This also opens up an opportunity for those 'Rogue Traders' who prey on the vulnerable in our community. Please report any suspicious persons or vehicles in your area to us and if possible, note descriptions and vehicle registrations to help us protect the community."

