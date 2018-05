Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Solomon Adams - last seen in the Kilkeel area on April 29.

When last seen 25-year-old Solomon was wearing a light grey hooded top, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

A post on facebook asks for the public to help in their search and offer any information about Solomonto the PSNI quoting reference number 578 of the 1/5/18.