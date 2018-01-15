Police intercept 'three-wheeled wagon' travelling for 'several miles' with bare rim

Police stopped what they described as a 'three-wheeled wagon' in Co. Londonderry over the weekend.

In a social media post, published on Monday afternoon, the PSNI attached a photo of a trailer which, officers said, had been travelling for 'several miles' with a rim exposed to the road.

They were alerted to the vehicle by an 'observant driver'.

Officers tweeted: "Road Policing Officers from Maydown stopped this "three wheeled wagon" in Foyle over the weekend after an observant driver alerted us.

"The driver had continued like this for several miles. A Fixed Penalty ticket followed! #KeepingPeopleSafe #PSNI."