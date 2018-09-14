Police investigate stabbing incident

Police are investigating an incident at Parkmore in Craigavon on Thursday (September 13) in which a man sustained a stab wound.

Officers received a report of an altercation between two men at a house in the area at around 1.55pm on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival at the scene, one man with a stab wound to his leg was spoken to by police before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, whilst the second man involved in the incident had left the scene.

Police are currently following a definite line of enquiry as they work to establish the whereabouts of this man. The injured man was treated in hospital for the cut to his leg and was subsequently released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 661 13/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.