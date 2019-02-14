Police investigate young girls 'spied on' in swimming pool changing rooms

Police are investigating after an alleged incident where young girls were spied on in the changing rooms of a popular swimming pool.

The incident is said to have happened in the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena on Monday 4 February.

A report in a local newspaper claims that the mother of the children had posted on social media that a person used a mirror with a camera attached to look at the girls changing.

The report added that her children were left distressed by the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police in Ballymena are investigating an incident reported to have taken place in the changing rooms of the local swimming pool on Monday 4 February.

"Inspector Michelle O'Neill said: "As part of our enquiries we will be reviewing CCTV footage.

"Anyone who was using the facilities between 11am and 12pm and could assist with our enquiries can contact us on 101 quoting reference 1093 04/02/19."

Aspokesman a Mid and East Antrim Council spokesperson said: “Leisure centre staff are working with the PSNI to investigate this incident.

"Leisure staff are committed to protecting children and young people and follow robust safeguarding procedures.

"Council is a member of Leisure Watch. Council wishes to reassure visitors that this is an extremely rare incident and more staff will continue to be deployed to cover changing rooms. We would encourage anyone with any information to contact the PSNI on 101.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone using the facilities between 11am and 12pm that day.