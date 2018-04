Police are investigating a high value theft of copper from a building in Belfast.

Around £33,000 worth of copper piping, copper wiring and other items were taken by thieves from premises on Duncrue Street.

The theft happened between 5pm on April 1 and 9am 2 April.

PSNI constable Trevor Campbell has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 264 02/04/18.