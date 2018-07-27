Police investigating death of six-year-old boy after 'pellet gun injury'

Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy following what is believed to have been a "pellet gun injury".

Humberside Police said they were called to Church Lane in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon to reports that the boy, who has since been named by the force as Stanley Metcalf, had been seriously injured.

He later died at Hull Royal Infirmary, the force said.

Police tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the family of Stanley Metcalf, 6, who died in Sproatley, E Yorks, yesterday following what we believe was a tragic accident involving a pellet gun. Our investigation continues & we ask the family's request for privacy is respected."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding said: "Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we're investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage.

"Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."

Police at the scene

Police cars can still be seen outside the property in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, where the boy was taken ill on Thursday afternoon.

One nearby resident, who did want to be identified, described the news as "surreal".

He said: "I knew the lad's dad pretty well. He had invited me in for a drink just the other day and was always very friendly.

"They are a very nice, genuine family, so your heart just goes out to them because this is such a tragedy, especially given how young the kid is."

Humberside Police said it was still investigating the circumstances of the boy's death, but that early indications were that it was "a tragic accident involving a pellet gun".

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and officers were speaking with the boy's family to assist their enquiries.

He also said the boy did not live at the property where he was taken ill, and was visiting relatives at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Goulding said other family members were in the house at the time of the incident and officers are "still trying to piece it together and work out what happened".

Responding to suggestions that the boy had been visiting his great-grandfather, he said: "I can't comment at this stage of the investigation on that."

He added that officers are still looking into whether the pellet gun which may have been involved required a licence, and, if so, whether its owner had one.