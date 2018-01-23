Police investigation: man arrested over under car booby trap 'designed to kill or maim'

Police have today arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an ongoing investigation into a viable device found in north Belfast in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said he was arrested under the Terrorism Act this morning in Belfast and he has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned.

“A viable explosive device was discovered at Linden Gardens in North Belfast on 15th October 2015. We believe it was an under car booby trap which can only be designed to kill or maim," said DCI Boyce.

“The people who left it in this residential area had absolutely no qualms about putting the lives of the people in that community, including children, at risk. It was only sheer luck it did not explode.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information in relation to this incident to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”