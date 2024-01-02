Police in Antrim have issued yet another appeal for information about missing Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday 17th of December at approximately 10pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement the PSNI make a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of the 33-year-old who was last seen ‘leaving licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim at around 9pm on Sunday 17th December, heading in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the river’

.The statement adds that Alan, who is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Adidas trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Patton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.

“Anyone with any information which might assist us is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.

“We would also like to thank Lough Neagh Rescue, the Community Rescue Service, and all those volunteers who have been helping and are continuing to assist with efforts to bring Alan home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier a post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says Alan is 33-years-old and from the Antrim area.

A new picture of Alan Whiteside

Search teams have been combing the area since he was reported missing.

·