Police issue nudity warning after incident on NI beach

Sun worshipers who fancy getting an all over tan in the great outdoors have been warned to “keep it out of the sight of others.”

The warning came from PSNI officers in Down after they received a report of a man aged in his 50s, dressed only in a baseball cap, enjoying the warm weather at Murlough beach, Newcastle.

A picture of a bear on a beach was posted on the PSNI Down Facebook page along with the message: “Right listen!!! This is the only bearness we want to see on our beaches.

“Yesterday we received a report of a male in his 50s wearing ONLY a white baseball cap (I don’t know why! Maybe he doesn’t like the sun in his eyes?) standing in the sand dunes in Murlough, Newcastle.

“While we are not being prudish, the report suggests he was “obviously excited” to be there.

“You just can’t do that! There were families and school aged teens there trying to enjoy themselves. If you want to enjoy nature in that way, keep it in your garden and out of sight of others.

“Otherwise you may find yourself getting covered up by us .... in a paper suit .... in a custody suite .... answering some difficult questions!”