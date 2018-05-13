Police issue urgent appeal for missing man

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 23-year-old man who has been missing for 10 days.

Robert Thomas Payne was last seen in the Lodge Road area of Coleraine on Wednesday, May 2.

In a post on Facebook, PSNI Constable Campbell said Robert, who is from the Londonderry area but has been living in Coleraine, is 5’8’’ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He added: “He may have been wearing a tracksuit when he was last seen. Robert also has a number of tattoos including that of a rose on the right hand side of his neck; a tribal sleeve on his left arm and Chinese writing on the left side of his neck.

“I am appealing to Robert, or anyone who has been in contact with him, or believes they may have seen him to contact police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 560 of 04/05/18.”