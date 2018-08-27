Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Calum McMordie

Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate 14-year-old Calum McMordie.

In the appeal on PSNI Facebook page they say: "Police are looking to speak to CALUM MCMORDIE who is 14 years old and missing from East Belfast. "He was last seen at 10am this morning.

"Police need to speak to him to ensure he is safe and well."

Calum is 5ft 10 ins tall and "well built" - and could pass for 17-years-old.

The post adds that Calum "has some acne on his forehead with two birthmarks on the side of his head".

"If anyone has any information in relation to Calum please contact police immediately on 101 with the reference number 562 27/8/18."