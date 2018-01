Police have warned for people to avoid Rathfriland Street, Banbridge due to an unsecure section of a building.

Officers issued the warning on Facebook and said that this is as a result of last night’s storm.

Posting on the social media, PSNI Banbridge said: “Please avoid Rathfriland Street, Banbridge until further notice. Police are currently dealing with an unsecure section of building following last night’s storm.”