Police manhunt for Keith McClure called off after body found

Police who had issued an appeal to find missing Ballynahinch man Keith McClure have said a body has been recovered.

The 47-year-old was last seen in the Spa Grange area to the south of the town at around 11pm last night.

He was understood to be wearing a black woolly hat, blue jeans, brown boots and a hi-vis jacket, and had left home to walk the family dog, a black and white Jack Russell.

This evening the PSNI said they had recovered a body in the Dunmore Road area of Ballynahinch during the afternoon.

They said: “Identification has been carried out and the family of Keith have been made aware. A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

“There are no further details at this stage.”