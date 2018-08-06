Police name girl, 14, whose body was recovered from pond

A teenage girl whose body was recovered from a pond has been formally identified, police said.

Teya Davies, 14, was found by police in the stretch of water in Clincton Woods, Widnes, on Saturday after a search was launched following fears she may have fallen in.

On Monday her family released a photo of her through Cheshire Police.

A fundraising page set up following her death raised more than £4,000 for her family.

The page's creator Michelle Spilling said: "She was only 14.

"Our girls are heartbroken so can only imagine what her family are going through."

One local father, who asked not to be named, said the "very sad" incident happened in a poorly-maintained pond which is "not suitable for swimming" because it is full of "weed, silt (and) rubbish".

Police received reports about the girl's safety shortly before 5.50pm on Saturday.

"Officers and emergency services made a search of the area to locate the 14-year-old girl and a body was found in the water," a spokeswoman said.