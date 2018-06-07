Police officers disciplined after complaint from assault victim

A police officer and his superior, who both admitted to failures in the investigation of an assault on a man in Bangor, have been disciplined following recommendations by the Police Ombudsman’s office.

The police constable and his sergeant both received written warnings for failure in duty following a complaint by a man who was assaulted in a club in the town after a Christmas party in December 2016.

The victim said that not only had his complaint not been properly investigated but the PSNI had failed to update him on the progress of the case.

The constable acknowledged that he had not conducted a thorough investigation and had failed to keep the complainant updated, while the sergeant accepted there were failings in the investigation as well as in his supervision of the officer.

Both were disciplined by the PSNI’s Legacy and Justice (Discipline) Department.