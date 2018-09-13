Police officers’ pay rise delayed due to Stormont impasse

Even a “paltry and insulting” proposed pay rise for police officers in Northern Ireland cannot be agreed because of the Stormont impasse, the Police Federation has said.

An award equating to less than 1%, once cost of living increases are taken into account, should have been in PSNI members’ pay packets by the end of this month. However, that’s not going to happen as Stormont’s Justice Department is yet to implement the pay increase.

Police Federation chairman Mark Lindsay commented: “There is frustration and anger here.

“Officers are struggling financially, police pay has been hit by 18.5% over the last eight years.

“It is a delay in awarding what has been recommended by an independent body.”

Mr Lindsay said his members felt the value placed on officers was being eroded.

“These are people being assaulted at work, with huge amounts of stress, working shifts, doing these jobs expected of us but we cannot have a decision made on a paltry and insulting pay rise,” he added.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department said no decision has yet been taken on a pay award for 2018/19 for police officers in Northern Ireland, adding that public sector pay is a devolved matter that “the Department of Finance is currently considering.”