Police ‘pause’ sale of stations in border areas amid Brexit uncertainty

The PSNI has confirmed its intention to put the sale of three disused police stations in border areas on hold due to uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit process.

Police have said the disposal of the stations in Warrenpoint, Castlederg and Aughnacloy has been paused as “a precautionary step.”

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: “The PSNI has a responsibility to keep people safe and we constantly review our resources to ensure that we are best equipped to do this.

“In light of the UK Referendum vote to leave the EU, we are reviewing decisions we previously made about some of our stations identified for disposal. Accordingly, it is our intention to pause the disposal of three stations in border areas, namely Warrenpoint, Castlederg and Aughnacloy.

“As the PSNI has not yet received details regarding potential border arrangements, this is a precautionary step to ensure that, whatever Brexit looks like in the future, we will be able to continue to keep our communities safe.”

The number of police stations in Northern Ireland has been cut dramatically over the last two decades.