Police plea for missing schoolboy

Police have issued an appeal to find a child who has been missing since 7pm last night.

Lenoks Stupurs was last seen in the Killycomain area of Portadown last night at around 7pm.

The PSNI said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

“He was last seen wearing a Lismore Comprehensive uniform and a blue and white Adidas hoody.

“He should have been travelling back towards Dungannon before returning for school this morning.

“He never made it home, and he didn’t arrive at school today.

“If you know where he is, or see him, please contact us on 101 immediately.

“The reference number is 1155 of 08/10/18.”