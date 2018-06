Police are investigating the report of an assault that occurred at the Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn - involving up to five people.

A Facebook post from the PSNI said: "If you were in the A&E department on the morning of Tuesday 27 February 2018 and observed anything - or if you have any information which you feel may be useful - please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 802 of 08/05/18."