Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Harryville area of Ballymena.

A large police cordon remains in place near Railway Street and the Harryville bridge has been closed.

Police pictured at the River Braid, Ballymena following the sudden death of a man in the Harryville area of the town.

A post mortem will take place in due course,a PSNI spokesperson said.

There are no further details at this stage.