Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of an 80-year-old man in Co Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the Maple Road area of Coshquin just after 6.10pm yesterday, where an elderly man was found unconscious.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, but the PSNI has confirmed that he passed away.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.