Police probing death of Terry Fox in road crash appeal for white van driver

Police investigating the death of Terry Fox (46) who was killed after being struck by a car at Christmas have issued another appeal.

Mr Fox died as a result of his injuries after the incident on the Moy Road near Armagh on December 27 last year.

Terence Fox.

Officers from PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are keen to speak to the driver of a white van which they believe was travelling on the Moy Road in the direction of Armagh at around 5am..

“Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would like to issue a further appeal for information.

“More specifically, I am seeking to trace the driver of a white van which I believe was travelling on the Moy Road in the direction of Armagh between 5.05am and 5.10am on the Thursday morning. I am appealing for the driver of the white van to get in touch as they may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“I would ask the van driver or anyone else with information to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 447 27/12/18.”