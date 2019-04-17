Police reassure parents amid ongoing security alert

Police have issued an update on the current security alert in Lurgan, giving details for parents picking up children from St Teresa’s Primary School.

A police spokesman said: “The school is uneffected by the security alert, however, due to necessary road closures you’ll need to come in from the Aghagallon side.

“Please note, at this stage Tarry Lane is NOT open from the North Circular end. Either out Kilmore Road or Castor Bay Road and back in.”

They added: “Antrim Road services/Bellevue Complex is still open, however, entry and exit ONLY from Lurgan side, rather than over the train lines.

“No other traffic past this point currently on Antrim Road. Use Kilmore / Old Kilmore / Kilmore Hill for Aghagallon, Aghalee, Crumlin etc.”

The alert was sparked earlier today (Wednesday, April 17) following the discovery of a suspect object.

A number of homes have been evacuated.