A County Armagh road has been closed following a serious collision, police have said.

At 6:40am PSNI Road Policing tweeted: "Motorists are advised that the Moy Road in Armagh has been closed between Ballygasson Road and Knockaconey Road following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey."

There are no further details at this time.