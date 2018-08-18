Police seize £5,000 worth of heroin

Police in north Belfast have seized suspected heroin with a potential street value of more than £5,000.

The haul was located after a vehicle was stopped by officers on Allworthy Avenue during a proactive operation on the evening of Friday, August 17.

A passenger in the car was arrested and subsequently questioned on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The seized drugs will now undergo forensic testing.

Sergeant Walsh said: “Tackling the supply and use of dangerous illegal drugs like heroin is a priority for us and operations like this one demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.”