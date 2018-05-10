Police seize cannabis plant growing in Kells flower bed

Police have seized a cannabis plant from a public flower bed in Kells.

Inspector Simpson, from Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team, exapledin that the culprit’s plan “was foiled by a eagle eyed gardener who knew his weed from his pansies”.

“Whilst not your average horticulturalist they thought it would be a good idea to cultivate their cannabis plant in a public flower bed to stealthily avoid detection,” Insp. Simpson said.

He added: “I have to say this is the sort of stuff you see on America’s dumbest criminals.

“Maybe the gardener will be silly enough to attend Ballymena Police station and ask for their plant back. I honestly look forward to talking to you.

In the meantime if anyone from the Kells or Ballymena areas has any info on drugs or crime in general then please get in touch on 101. Alternatively simply report the matter anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”